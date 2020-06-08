A 41-year-old man from Griffin died Sunday after causing a three-vehicle crash on Highway 225 in Gordon County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
GSP reports state that Kenneth S. Crawford was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander south on Highway 225 at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he attempted to pass a vehicle driving ahead of him.
Crawford's Outlander struck a north-bound Ford F-250 head-on, causing the Outlander to spin into the vehicle it had been passing. The Ford left the roadway and overturned, coming to a rest on its top.
Griffin died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.