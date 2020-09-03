Deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office arrested four area residents over the course of two days in unrelated incidents on drug trafficking and related charges and also recovered $12,000 in counterfeit cash.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported the two incidents on his website Thursday. The first took place on Wednesday while deputies were searching for a wanted fugitive at a convenience store on Highway 41 at Interstate 75 near Resaca.
Jeremy E. Silvers, 41, of 4018 Ashley Brook Drive, Resaca, was arrested inside the store while playing a video game. A woman who was with Silvers, Lindsay Butterworth Moutardier, 22, of 2092 Pleasant Valley Road, Ranger, was also arrested during the interaction after police used a K9 unit to search the vehicle the pair were driving.
Inside the vehicle deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine packaged for sale and more than $12,000 in counterfeit $100 bills. The fake bills were described as feeling "slick" and included Chinese characters on the back left side.
Silvers and Moutardier were booked into the Gordon County Jail on the charge of manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute and were awaiting bond proceedings as of Thursday afternoon. Silvers was also charged with criminal trespass. The sheriff's press release indicated charges related to possession of illegal drugs and forgery are likely.
Search warrant
The second incident was a joint effort between the GCSO and the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office to combat the movement of drugs between the two counties. That operation began late Wednesday and carried over into Thursday morning.
Deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 1181 Fite Bend Road in Resaca and, using a K9 unit, discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and related objects inside the home.
Ricky Grant, 42, and Lisa Johnston, 50, both of the residence, were arrested and are facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine. They remained in the Gordon County jail pending a bond hearing.