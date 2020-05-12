A 21-year-old Summerville woman has been arrested and charged with two crimes after having sex with an intoxicated teenager younger than 16, according to Gordon County Sheriff's Office records.
According to jail reports, Lucy Kaitlin Watson, of 39 Henderson St., Summerville, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child molestation, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Reports state the mother of the victim contacted authorities after hearing a rumor that Watson had sex with her son some time between March and December last year. She told deputies that her juvenile son admitted to being intoxicated after drinking at Watson's Calhoun home and that she had sex with him.
Watson lived at 225 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, when the crime was committed last year. She was arrested Monday and remained in jail Tuesday morning.