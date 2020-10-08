Members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, Superior Court and Board of Education, as well as other local government officials, gathered on Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony commemorating the completion of renovation and modernization work at the Gordon County Courthouse and Annex.
The modernization project was a long-term effort first voted on in 2011 as a Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project. The budget was set for $12 million. County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said no money was borrowed or financed to complete the work.
Momon Construction Inc. was approved by the Board of Commissioners last month to handle the renovations. An evaluation committee considered proposals from five companies but ultimately selected Momon in part because it is a local company that frequently uses local subcontractors.
Ledbetter said the next phase of SPLOST renovations will come in the form of a new judicial building, which will house the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court, four Superior Court courtrooms, meeting space, a jury assembly room and the District Attorney’s office. It too will be funded by the SPLOST, with a budget not to exceed $8,632,358.61.
“It is going to be handicap accessible. The old courthouse doesn’t have an elevator and is two stories, so that will be nice and will help make it more secure for everyone,” Ledbetter said. He also emphasized the safety component of this project. “It will be much safer too,” he said. “There will be no need to transport criminals or anyone across the street like we sometimes have to do now, and we’ll have space to keep everyone separate before court.”
Once work on the new judicial building is complete, Ledbetter said employees housed in the old courthouse would be moved over to that building temporarily so that renovations can take place on all three floors of the old courthouse, which will still be used for district court. The budget for that project, also funded by the SPLOST, is not to exceed $4,914,156.20.