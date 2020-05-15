Vegetable gardening is the favorite hobby of many people in our area. It is a great way to be outdoors and enjoy an activity where the work can actually be healthy for you. It is also rewarding to produce fresh garden items to be consumed by family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, more people may be finding themselves at home and may be giving vegetable gardening a try too. The bad part of vegetable gardening is when the production does not equal the work you put into the gardening efforts.
One problem can be diseases in the garden spot. Keep in mind that most vegetables are susceptible to at least a few disease issues. Note that some diseases can be more of a problem that others. I will add that root rot, leaf spots and fruit rots are the more common disease issues.
Today, I will be sharing tips that can help you in managing for disease issues in your garden by use of a UGA publication that was revised by Elizabeth Little, UGA Home Garden/Small Farm Plant Pathologist.
I will briefly give a little background on plant diseases. The four major organisms that can cause disease are fungi, bacteria, nematodes and viruses. You may hear or see in print these organisms called pathogens or plant parasites. The weather can have a part in plant diseases. When the weather is warm in the addition of frequent rain and/or heavy dew, you can have more fungi and bacterial type diseases. You can have more viral issues in summer when insects that carry the diseases are more active for example.
Just keep in mind that how you manage the garden can help in reducing your problems with disease. I will try to cover as many of our important tips as space allows.
I have mentioned site selection in various articles and it is true that better site selection can be helpful in reducing disease problems. The area needs to be well-draining of excessive moisture.
Try to stay away from areas that stay wet or drain poorly. Soil with excessive moisture can have more problems with seedling, root and crown diseases.
I have said it before, but you really do need a sunny spot to grow vegetables. The openness of a sunny area and the ventilation it provides will help with plant health.
If you plant in more shady areas that also has other vegetation, it can lead to a more humid growing environment that can be perfect for disease pathogens issues. When you plant vegetables in full sun, the sunshine can help keep plant foliage dry, thus reducing chances of foliar diseases.
Another tip is crop rotation in the garden area. Crop rotation can reduce pathogen build-up in a garden area. Note that annual planting of the same plant family of vegetables in the same spot will provide the chance of pathogen build-up. A rule of thumb is to grow only the same type of vegetable or closely related vegetables in the same soil once every three to five years, according to Little. This will basically starve out most pathogens that can cause your vegetable plants stem and leaf diseases. You need to note that you may need longer crop rotations and even other management methods for soil-borne issues such as root and crown diseases.
Using disease free seed and transplants can be important in managing for disease. Keep in mind that many of the plant diseases can be seed borne. If you save seed, it is advised to consult seed saving guides for info on which plant species or cultivars are appropriate for saving. Obviously, only save seed from healthy plants. Note that commercial seed is many times produced in more arid places where there is less problems with seed borne pathogens.
If you are going the transplant route, you need to inspect your plants before purchase. Try to buy only healthy transplants that appear to be disease and insect free. I will add that another tool is to plant resistant varieties. You should remember that resistance is called a relative term and resistant varieties can be either totally immune or partially immune depending on the disease and the variety.
I will add that planting at the right time is important. Our info states that planting seed when soil temperature is not correct for good seed germination can lead to more seed and seedling diseases. Mulch can be a good resource in your gardening efforts. Realize that many plant pathogens can live in the soil and spend the winter in soil debris. Mulching can keep soil from splashing up on plants and also keep plant fruit from touching the ground too.
Finally, I am only touching the surface on vegetable garden disease management tips. I will share more information on this topic in a future article. With summer gardening season underway, if you suspect, you are seeing disease issues, email me a few photos.
Also, send by email background information on when you planted that item, how you have managed and anything else you feel is important to the issue at hand.