Most gardeners would not feel their home garden was complete without tomato plants. In fact, some people will grow a large number of tomato plants while others will at least have a few. I would say it is a fair statement that in many communities it can be a race to see which gardener can have the first vine ripen tomato.
Today, I will be sharing tips on this garden favorite that may assist you in tomato gardening success. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension horticulturist.
For starters, we are still too cool to plant tomatoes. I strongly recommend waiting till after the danger of frost has passed, which is normally the middle part of April. I will add that many experienced gardeners may wait longer before planting transplants. Remember that tomatoes are warm-season plants that grow best at temperatures between 70-80 degrees F.
Tomato plants prefer spots that will provide at least eight hours of sunlight daily too. If you plant too early the plant roots will be in cool and damp soils. You also run the risk of cold damage to the plant foliage due to late freezes.
Selecting your tomato variety for the garden is full of options. I will back up for a minute on variety selection. Which varieties should I grow? That is a question that only you the grower can answer.
What is your goal with the tomatoes? First, in tomatoes you will have determinate and indeterminate varieties. The determinate varieties will normally produce most of their crop at one time. Thus, they work better for some that like to have a lot of ripe tomatoes at one time for canning. Determinate tomatoes will often produce an early crop so you have to plant successive plantings in order to harvest over a longer period of time.
The indeterminate varieties will set fruit along a vine cluster along a vine stem that will grow all season. These varieties if harvested will continue to produce fruit even up to first frost.
Second, in choosing a garden variety, take advantage of resistant varieties. There are varieties that have been hybridized to be resistant to certain disease or virus issues for example. This can be a help in certain situation, but remember that resistance does not mean plants are totally immune to some issues. You still have to follow good gardening practices. You should see the resistance a certain variety has on the plant label when purchasing.
Third, keep in mind again that you have a lot of variety options in regard to tomatoes with many different shapes, sizes and colors. You can plant a newer variety or different variety from time to time, but keep in mind the ones that work for your area.
I will add that for some people the variety they grow is a family tradition. You may find that you grow the same variety that a parent or grandparent grew.
Mulching can also be another tip to keep in mind in growing tomatoes. Mulching should be done after transplanting. Mulching will help conserve soil moisture and will help combat weed issues. Mulch should be applied to a depth of 2 to 3 inches. Newspaper can come in handy too. You can lay the newspaper about three sheets thick around plants, then place the organic mulch on top of the newspaper. The newspaper will aid as a weed barrier and also help on the conservation of moisture.
Selecting a garden site close to a home where you have access to clean water is important. Tomato plants will need 1 to 2 inches of water per week depending on the soil type. At some point, we will be dry again and you may have to irrigate. The tomato plants may need watering once or twice a week.
I will add that those one to two good irrigation events are much better than light and frequent irrigations. I say this often, but will say again that drip irrigation or soaker hoses are so much better than sprinklers.
Ideally, you want to keep the foliage of the plants dry. Wet foliage can lead to disease of the plants. Drip irrigation and soaker hoses can help conserve moisture and again help keep plants foliage dry. Our info states that hoses can be laid near each plant above the ground, but under the mulch layer.
One of the biggest issues you can experience with tomatoes is blossom-end rot. Many of you have seen the dark, sunken, water-soaked area at the blossom-end of the tomato. This is a calcium deficiency in the tomato. One key is to maintain your soil pH between a 6.2-6.8 and supply adequate levels of calcium through applications of dolomitic limestone and gypsum.
Avoid drought stress and even extreme moisture. This is where mulch and the deep irrigation events one to two times per week can help. Avoid excessive nitrogen application which can slow the calcium up-take. There are foliar commercial products for blossom-end rot, but are only short-term solutions.