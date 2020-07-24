This week I would like to shift gears and share information on a wildlife-based topic. One thing I miss with our limitations on face-to-face meetings due to COVID-19 is my wildlife educational events.
Over the last few years we have offered workshops plus Lunch and Learn events including day trips to learn more about wildlife in Northwest Georgia. One part of nature that we are seeing more and more of in our area is the armadillo.
As most know, I am a lifelong resident of Gordon County, but I spent the first portion of my career as a county agent in Bartow County. I remember just before my job move to Gordon that I saw my first armadillo in the City of Carterville about 10 years ago. Now, even in Gordon County, it is not uncommon to see armadillos.
I will be sharing information today from a UGA publication on the nine-banded armadillo by Michael Mengak, UGA Wildlife Specialist.
For starters, our information states that scientists classify armadillos with anteaters and sloths. This means that armadillos have poorly developed teeth and are limited in mobility. In regards to teeth, the teeth are small and peg-like and are more for grinding food, thus just not made for capturing prey. One fact is that no other mammal in Georgia has bony skin plates, so identification of an armadillo should be easy. There are 20 recognized species of armadillos in Central and South America, but only one species lives in Georgia.
Per our publication, armadillos are considered both an exotic species and a pest. Georgia law prohibits keeping armadillos in captivity. Keep in mind that armadillos have few natural predators. Their greatest issue may be getting run over trying to cross roads or being hit when feeding along the roadways.
Since I am not regulatory, I would tell people to double check with the Department of Natural Resources, especially Game Management, to be up-dated on the laws on hunting or trapping armadillos. This way you know you are legal when dealing with armadillos problems.
The armadillos in our area are about the size of an opossum or big house cat. The head of an armadillo is small with a lower jaw that is long and slender. The shell is made up of what are called scutes, bony plates attached to an epidermal skin layer. Each scute will overlap with the one before it so the entire shell can appear to move like an accordion, according to Mengak.
Armadillos will dig to make a burrow or can use the burrow of another armadillo or even natural holes. Another fact is they do not hibernate, but they can’t handle high temperatures either. In winter, you may see them active during the warmer part of the day. On the flip side, when it is hot such as in summer, they will be more active in the night hours. Armadillos do not store food and do not have body fat stores. In harsh winter weather, they can actually freeze to death or starve if they are unable to find food since they have to forage even in the winter months for nutrition.
One concern you may hear from people in regards to armadillos is that they carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans. This can happen, but reports are very rare per our information. Armadillos can acquire leprosy, but there are only two cases known where a human contracted leprosy from armadillos. Those cases were in Texas and were the result by way of the people consuming raw or undercooked armadillo meat. Our publication states there are no reported cases in Georgia, Alabama or Florida of leprosy transmission from armadillos.
In our area, most damage from an armadillo would be from digging in lawns and landscapes in search for insects or other food items. Our information states that normally armadillo digging hole damage will be shallow holes that are 1 to 3 inches deep and 3 to 5 inches wide. The holes are normally shaped like an inverted cone. Armadillos can uproot flowers and other items while foraging. Their damage can be more in the nuisance category instead of an economical loss issue.
If you do feel you have a problem with armadillos that you must handle, I will state again to get with DNR to make sure you know the legal methods of control for your area. At the time of this publication printing and still maybe today, there are no repellents, fumigants or toxicants registered for use with armadillos.
One thing to keep in mind to reduce problems with armadillos is to reduce your insect population in the landscape. If you reduce the insects they are digging up the property to find, the armadillo may move off your property.
I would like to remind readers of our Gordon County Extension/Agriculture and Natural Resources Facebook page. This is a way to find out about our latest information in regard to UGA Extension.