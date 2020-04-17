Recently on my Facebook page I shared a 4-H photo of several members of my 4-H livestock judging program when I worked in Bartow County. The photo was actually taken at either a practice or contest held at Salacoa Valley Farm in Fairmount from the 1990s.
I tagged a lot of my former team members to that photo. Before I knew it, we had put together a list of approximately 50 former members of those teams.
During my years as the head coach we won six state championships in either the senior or junior 4-H divisions. There were 12 members that became “Master 4-H’ers” in livestock judging and we were able to represent Georgia at multiple national competitions. Several of those 4-H’ers even went on to judge on college livestock judging teams.
Today, I would like to share information on the importance of 4-H judging teams and hopefully inspire youth to join one of our teams in Gordon 4-H.
COVID-19 has changed how we all go about our daily lives in some fashion. Georgia 4-H judging programs are dealing with these issues too. Normally, our livestock, dairy and poultry judging teams will have just competed at a state or area competition or would soon be competing. Those plans are on hold for the moment. Hopefully, a plan will be in place soon and our 4-H’ers will be competing again.
Most know my 4-H roots are in Gordon 4-H. In fact, my main 4-H judging event was livestock judging. I was high individual at the Georgia 4-H state livestock judging contest in 1988. My team was able to represent Georgia at two national competitions. We finished second at the Keystone in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and then fourth at the American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri. I can still see Mr. Jack Dyer and Joe Darby preparing us for competitions in our youth.
Gordon 4-H has set a high standard of excellence in livestock judging that goes back to the 1970s. I have even considered putting together a list of past Gordon 4-H livestock judging alumni.
The importance of judging teams goes beyond the blue ribbons, trophies and plaques. Since my main area of interest was livestock judging, I will stick with that theme. Keep in mind that the important life skills obtained can be attached to any of our judging programs, including consumer judging and our poultry, horse and dairy programs.
I am a competitive person by nature. I have coached not only 4-H judging teams but also basketball and softball teams, even on the travel ball level. I think if you do something, you need to try your best, and if you try your best, you should expect to succeed. The older I become, I am still competitive, but put more and more emphasis on the life skills a young person can enhance by participation. I enjoy seeing my former 4-H’ers excel in the game of life now.
One life skill a young person can improve by judging team participation is decision making. You may wonder how ranking a class of four Angus heifers from best to worst can help you in decision making. Plus, how can that skill be important as you move into your adult life? I will say that livestock judging is more than the actual livestock. It is true that some of the participants will go into some form of agriculture as a career, but many will not. In fact, several of my state winning team members were never on a farm unless they were at practice. A few may have never been back to a farm when their judging days were over.
In judging, you will take visual appraisal of the livestock, animal performance data and at times are even put in a scenario for that class. You have to take all of that into account in order to rank the class. Think about your job and how many times you have to take the information at the time, the situation and come up with an educated decision. A youth can enhance that skill by being on a judging team.
You can also conquer the fear of public speaking by being on a 4-H judging team. At state and many area competitions, youth have to give oral sets of reasons on designated classes to a qualified judge for scoring. Many times, the oral reasons part of a contest is what separates the top teams. It takes time, dedication and work to become great at reasons. A youth will learn how to verbally defend their decisions. The fear of public speaking is the top fear of many adults. Moving past this fear as a youth can help a person when they apply for jobs and promotions later in life.
I will not imply you will not be nervous when standing in front of a group and speaking, but you have the skills and confidence to handle the challenge.
Finally, you learn teamwork and goal setting by judging team participation. Our local 4-H teams are all trying to win state competitions. The members learn to work together and encourage each other while working for a common team goal.