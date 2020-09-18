Tall fescue is the lawn grass of choice for many in Northwest Georgia. Much of the popularity of this cool season grass can be traced to the ability of fescue to stay green when the warm season grasses are dormant and brown.
Tall fescue overall is adapted to a variety of soil conditions, but will do better in fertile and well-draining soils with a pH in he 5.5 to 6.5 range. You do need to be prepared to irrigate fescue in the summer months. Tall fescue lawns can thin out so the lawn will need a reseeding over time.
Today, I will be sharing information on fescue lawn management with help from a UGA publication by Gil Landry, former UGA Extension Turf Specialist.
First, I would like to give a little background on fescue. Many people have heard of Kentucky 31. Kentucky 31 is the old, common fescue cultivar. This fescue has been planted in a lot of pastures and lawns for decades. Most of the new and better-looking fescue types are known as “turf-type” tall fescue.
The “turf-type” fescues for the most part will have finer leaf blades, lower growth habits, darker green color, plus greater density and shade tolerance than Kentucky 31. Per Landry, the confusion between tall fescues and fine fescues was increased by the introduction of the turf-type tall fescues because they have been promoted as “fine-leafed” like the fine fescues. The tall fescues are finer leafed than Kentucky 31, but not as fine leafed as the fine fescues. The tall fescues can perform better than the fine leaf fescues in our area. If choosing a fescue, just do your homework and study up on the characteristics of that fescue type.
We are now in the best establishment time of year for fescue. September and October have for a long time been considered as the best time to plant tall fescue. If you plant earlier, the heat can cause stress along with disease issues. If you wait too late in the year, the fescue may not be established before colder weather arrives. Stay away from planting fescue seed in the spring.
The fescue just does not have enough time to get a good root system established before the summer heat arrives. If you are establishing a new fescue lawn by seed, you need to do a good job of soil preparation. In the lawn, you need to remove as much debris as possible such as rocks and tree stumps. You then can add organic matter, sand or topsoil for soil improvement and then till completely into the existing soil. After you do this prep work plus making sure the area is properly leveled, you should collect a properly taken soil sample to get fertilization recommendations. Soil sampling with the UGA Soil Test Lab is $9 per sample which includes postage.
Right now, we are shipping samples about twice a week with results coming back in five to six working days. I can email you on request a soil sampling pamphlet that will cover the proper soil sampling procedure for a home lawn. The results are only as good as the samples you collect for mixing and shipping. You need to till the starter fertilizer and lime if recommended 4 to 6 inches into the soil before you plant.
Before planting seed, make sure you are planting quality and certified seed. When planting seed, you need to go with a rate of 5 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet. You need to spread the seed with a mechanical spreader. You need to divide the seed into two equal parts and spread half the seed in one direction and the other half at a right angle to the first direction. Landry states you can follow this procedure for fertilizer or even pesticide applications.
After you spread the seed, you need to lightly rake or drag the area to cover the seed to a depth of ¼ inch. Then you need to lightly roll the soil to firm the seedbed. It is beneficial to then apply a straw mulch especially on slopes. The straw will help slow down erosion and will help maintain soil moisture which will aid seed germination. Do not forget irrigation. Irrigate lightly and often to keep the surface from drying.
Our information states this usually means daily watering of 1/8 inch for the first three weeks. As the fescue seedlings develop, you can decrease the irrigation frequency, but increase the amount of water applied until normal watering practices can be followed. I previously mentioned that there will be times when a fescue lawn will thin and will need reseeding. There are a lot of mis-management factors that can cause fescue lawns to thin.
If a lawn needs reseeding, you need to estimate the percentage of tall fescue loss and multiple that number by the establishment rate of 5 pounds per 1,000 square feet. Our information gives this reseeding example, if 50 % of the fescue stand is dead, reseed with 50% x 5 = 2.5 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet. Please note that spring reseeding is less successful.