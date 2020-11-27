I have stated numerous times that I enjoy all of the seasons. If I had to pick, the time from Thanksgiving through December is my favorite.
It is the Christmas season for one. Second, it is basketball season, so I have always supported my daughters, nephews or former players that I coached at games. Third, it is calving season on the farm and I enjoy seeing the newborn calves.
With all of that said, this time of year can be very busy. It makes finding time to select a Christmas tree difficult. In the Bowman household, we have bounced back and forth from a cut tree to an artificial tree and now back to decorating a cut tree for the holiday season. I normally have the chore of watering the tree, but it is a job that I do not mind.
Today, I will be sharing information on selecting and caring for the Christmas tree for the home from a UGA leaflet by former UGA Professor of Silviculture Dave Moorhead. This column will be centered on information for clients that wish to put a cut tree in the home.
I would tell a person the type of tree you choose is personal preference. You have the pines, fir, spruce and the cedars/cypress trees. Then for example, in the pines you can choose from the Virginia, Scotch, White or Sand pines. In the fir trees, you have Balsam, Fraser and the Douglas for example.
Each will have their own characteristics. You just have to figure out the type of tree that you prefer. I will add that many retail stores will have trees for sale. You also have the added bonus of finding tree farms to visit. Many times, the tree farms may have added attractions for you and the family to enjoy. I will add that if you are looking for a specific tree type, you may want to call or check ahead of time before visiting that store or farm in regards to tree type options.
I really enjoy the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.” I would say most of the Bowman gang can recite the lines word by word. “A Christmas Story” is the one shown in a 24-hour marathon at Christmas. Watching the movie over and over helps in the memorization of all of the scenes. I will use Ralphie and the rest of the Parker family from the movie in some of my tree selection tips. In selecting a Christmas tree, knowing the height of the tree and the available room space is important.
For starters, if you remember in the movie, the tree the Parker family selected was too tall for the room. There was no room for the star on top of the tree. Before selecting a tree, check the height of the ceiling in the room where the tree will be displayed. You should select a tree that is at least one foot shorter than the ceiling height. There is one scene where Mr. Parker is negotiating a price on the Christmas tree with the gentlemen selling pre-cut trees.
If the county agent was in the movie, I would have advised the family to find a better tree. When selecting a tree, you should shake or bounce the tree to make sure the needles are firmly attached. If the tree is fresh, few needles should fall off. If you remember in the movie, when the Parker tree was bounced on the snow-covered ground, a pile of needles fell off the tree. Keep in mind that is common to have some needle loss from inside the tree. I will add that you should run your fingers over the branch along the needles. The needles should be pliable per Moorhead and adhere to the branches. The needles should bend, but not break or fall off the tree. Do not purchase trees with a wilted appearance.
Placing the tree in the tree stand at home can be a challenging job. The job is made easier if the handle of the tree is straight. The handle must be 6 to 8 inches long to allow for placement in the tree stand. You should also check out the tree for insects and dead needles inside the tree crown. You should have dead needles shaken or blown out when you purchase the tree.
At our house, we normally try to put the tree in the stand and inside the home the same day of purchase. If you do not plan on putting the tree up right away, you should cut one inch off of the base and then place the tree in a bucket of water and stand in a shady place. When you do bring the tree inside, cut ½ to 1 inch off of the base of the tree trunk and place in the tree stand. The stand should hold at least one gallon of water. If you look around, you should easily find a stand that can meet that recommendation.
You should not place the tree near a fireplace, heater vent or other heat sources. Taking care of the water needs of the Christmas tree is very important. You should always make sure the tree is well-supplied with water. You should check the water level in the stand several times each day. A tree may use several quarts of water daily.
If you allow the water level to fall below the base of the tree, you may have a problem. Letting the water level drop can cause the cut end to seal over thus stopping water uptake. If this happens, the only way to fix is to take the tree down and make a fresh cut at the tree trunk base to allow for uptake again.
Finally, when watering use only plain water. Some people think adding aspirin, soda water, bleach or sugar to the water in the stand will keep the tree fresher. DO NOT ADD ANYTHING except plain water.