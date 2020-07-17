I stay busy all year, but the active growing time of the year is the busiest. I will cover a wide range of topic areas from lawns, gardens, trees, ornamentals, crops, pastures, etc. One additional area that can keep me busy is our insects.
If you follow our Gordon County Extension/Agriculture and Natural Resources Facebook page, you may have watched one of my entomology-based videos. If you have not, feel free to check out the page and review those videos that will cover crane flies, sawfly larvae, bagworms and tick protection. I plan on doing more educational videos as the year goes.
Most of the time, if a person sees an insect type in large numbers, the are concerned of them being damaging insects. There are also times because the client sees a particular insect frequently, the insect may fall into a nuisance category instead of damaging for the person. Keep in mind that there are good insects or sometimes called beneficial insects that can even help us out in controlling the bad insects. I will be sharing information today from a pamphlet put out by the University of Georgia Honey Bee Program.
As previously stated the good insects or beneficial ones can help control some of the damaging insects. Many of the beneficial ones are important for pollination. An important fact is that bees, butterflies, ants, beetles and wasps can assist pollination for plants that are very important for humans. In fact, they can pollinate 1/3 of the food we eat, approximately 1,000 plants grown for food, beverages, fibers, spices and medicines plus 75% of all flowering plants. I will add that most of the fruits and vegetables that we enjoy may become unavailable if our honey bees and other pollinators went extinct.
A few examples of good insects other than our honey bees would be the ladybug beetle, the parasitoid wasps, green lacewings, preying mantis and even spiders. Consider this, both adult and ladybug beetle larvae can feed on numerous plant damaging insects such as aphids and whiteflies. One ladybug may consume up to 5,000 aphids in a lifetime. I know when the weather starts to cool in fall that I will start getting calls on ladybug beetles getting into the home in large numbers. My advice is to try to make your home ladybug proof so you can keep these valuable beetles on your property, but just out of the home where they can become a nuisance.
The parasitoid wasps can do a valuable service by the wasp laying eggs inside of a damaging insect. The hatching larvae will actually eat the bad insect from inside out, thus killing that damaging insect. Parasitoid wasps can be a big biological contract resource, but they can be the most affected by pesticides too.
On the flip side, we do have bad insects that can cause damage. Aphids are small, but their damage can be large scale. Their needle-like mouthparts can suck the sap from roots, leaves and stems of plants. While they are doing the sucking damaging, aphids can also transmit disease. If you grow vegetables, you surely have experienced problems with squash bugs on your squash or even pumpkin plants. Squash bugs can take the sap out of the stem and leaves thus slowing the flow of water and nutrients that can lead to early plant death. One take home point is to make measures to learn to identify the good bugs from the bag bugs. There are other insect descriptions that I could provide if space allowed.
I want to give tips on what you can do for the good insects. Our literature suggests to plant a wide variety of native flowering plants, shrubs and trees to provide nectar and pollen. Try to eliminate or reduce use of pesticides if you can. Remember, when you spray for the bag bugs, you will harm the good ones too. If you decide that pesticides are required, you can follow some tips to make the use less harmful for the good insects. The best time to apply pesticides is at night when the sun has set. Try to use pesticides that break down quicker or are less toxic.
If you are having damaging caterpillar problems, try to use the Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) products which are considered great biological pesticides that can offer caterpillar control with little damage to good insects. Read the label of any pesticide and only apply the recommended amount. Do not spray on windy days to avoid drift. Do not allow pesticides to get on flower blooms. There are more tips that I may try to provide in future columns.
I remember receiving a call from a client that had knock-out roses and was seeing sawfly larvae damage back in the spring. In this situation, I told him to try to spray the roses with a high-pressure water volume. I told him that if you can spray the larvae off the plant with the water, they cannot crawl back on the plant. This was a non-chemical way to control these damaging foliage eaters.