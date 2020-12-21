Most know that I am a lifelong resident of Gordon County. Except for my time on a tennis scholarship at Young Harris College and then finishing up my Animal Science degree at UGA, I have been in Gordon County.
Growing up, I was very active in sports and I was also very involved in the livestock-based project areas that Gordon County 4-H provided. I was on one of the most successful livestock judging teams in our 4-H Club’s history, and I showed livestock. In fact, the biggest reason I became a county agent is because of my involvement with 4-H as a youth.
Recently, our Gordon County 4-H Club hosted our annual 4-H and FFA youth livestock show. The show was different this year with staff implementing and following many COVID-19 protocols. When people attend youth livestock events, many times they lean more towards the quality of the steers, heifers, market lambs or market hogs, for example, but in reality the life skills enhanced in the lives of the youth are the most important part.
Today I will be sharing youth life skill development information in promotion of the 4-H livestock exhibitor program. For starters, I think it would be impossible to count up the number of steers, heifers, market lambs and meat goats that have been shown by my siblings, my daughters, nephew and me over the years. We remember many of the animals by name, but not all of them.
I will say the life skills that were obtained by participation has stayed with this county agent to this present day. I can remember it like it was yesterday that my dad took me to my first cattle show here at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion when I was in the fifth grade. He wanted me to see a show and then us think about showing a steer. At that time in the 1980s, showing steers was the most popular 4-H livestock project. Locally, there would be 20-30 steers raised and shown annually by youth. The older I become, the more I can easily say the trophies, plaques and ribbons won may fade, but the life skills learned by showing livestock can last a lifetime.
For starters, youth learn responsibility by exhibiting livestock. When someone not actively involved in the project attends a show, you are seeing the finished product. The animals are all cleaned up, they are prepared for the show ring, and the youth will have on their best showring attire.
Yes, there is responsibility or work done at the show, but most of the preparation is done at home. A young person learns to make responsible decisions in the livestock project. The animal is dependent on the exhibitor and family for daily care. The exhibitor will provide the basics of food, water and shelter. The young person will take care of health needs and will train the animal for the show ring. All of this does not happen overnight. It takes hours and hours of work. Many times, the youth will have to learn to balance school and other activities along with the responsibility of taking care of the animal. It may mean staying home and in the barn instead of doing other things.
Youth learn the skill of being a critical thinker in the livestock project. Showing cattle, sheep, goats or sheep will always involve being in a competitive scenario at a show. When you show animals that are some of the best around, it can be easier going to a show because you know you are going to be highly competitive. If you are not as competitive, you may have to change a feeding program or work harder to show the animal to the best of your ability or realize your animal for that year may have a few flaws that keep the animal from winning a class, division or overall supreme championship.
When I judge a show, many times I will ask older youth in the ring especially in a showmanship class what they would like to change about their animal. Many times, we like to look at things through rose-colored glasses and not give an honest overall appraisal of our situation or in this case, the show animal. Youth learn to evaluate their livestock and give honest opinions of the show qualities. The learning to evaluate can be helpful when decisions have to be made for the next year’s show animals.
You learn the skill of good sportsmanship by showing livestock. I think all exhibitors have experienced great days at shows and then some they would like to forget in a competitive sense. It is easy to be gracious when you win, but it takes even more character at times to give congrats when you don’t win the trophy or ribbon.
Showing livestock can also teach a person money management skills when it is time to purchase the animals, feed, show supplies and needed equipment.
At the moment, Gordon County 4-H is one of the largest youth livestock exhibitor programs in North Georgia.