The announcement that the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry will reopen for business starting July 1 is big news for Georgia 4-H and FFA members actively involved in youth livestock exhibitor projects. The fairgrounds are our site for our largest youth livestock shows and is one of the best facilities in the country.
I can remember back in my 4-H showing days that we would show cattle in Stegman Coliseum in Athens or even would travel as far as Moultrie for a state show. The state market lamb show for many years was held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. I can still remember showing my first steer at Gwinnett at a district steer show.
Having a super facility such as the Georgia National Fairgrounds offers a first-class venue that can house thousands of livestock species for our 4-H and FFA members at one time. The show ring facilities rival anywhere in the country too.
The fairgrounds also announced that as of now, the 31st annual Georgia National Fair for Oct. 8-18 is a go also, with special guidelines being implemented due to COVID-19. If you follow the news, many states have canceled their state fairs. Some of these cancellations may be due to the more northern state fairs being summer events while our October fair can give more preparation time for safety guidelines in regards to COVID-19.
Why is opening the fairgrounds so important? I am a product of the Georgia 4-H Livestock Exhibitor Program. My siblings and I showed steers, heifers and market lambs through Gordon County 4-H. My daughters and one nephew have participated in the market steer, heifer and meat goat projects also. The opening of the fairgrounds and hopefully other venues across Georgia will give 4-H and FFA members opportunities to show and display their animals in a competitive setting.
The actual shows are where a youth can demonstrate all of the hard work that has went on at home with their project animals. Gordon County 4-H is one of the largest show teams in the state. Many of our youth have been selecting, raising and preparing their show animals for summer and fall shows for the last several months. If there are no competitive shows, the youth are missing out on a key life skill developing portion of the entire project.
I can relate showing livestock to playing a sport. If you are a basketball player, you can drill at home or in the gym. You can work on developing a left hand if you are right handed, you can work on free throws and jump shots and you can work on tips to make you a better defensive player. You can work and work, but at some point, you need to play in actual games to see how well the workouts are making you better.
The same is true for youth in livestock projects. The shows are where you can show the fruits of all of your hard work in the barn. I previously mentioned life skill development involved in the actual shows. For starters, a young person can build self confidence by competing in a show ring. I know as youth get older and more experienced as a livestock exhibitor taking themselves and their show animal into the ring becomes second nature. They become more polished and skilled at what they do thus more confident. For a first-time shower, the young person can conquer the fear of being in front of crowds by going into the show ring. The young person has to also put confidence into themselves that the work done for show ring preparation at home will be enough to help them compete.
I will add that teamwork is a key too. The exhibitor and the show animal have to work together to achieve success. You also have to be a team player for your 4-H club or FFA chapter.
In addition, a young person at a show will learn good sportsmanship. Yes, just like a star athlete that seems to always win, there will be youth that seem to always be at the top of classes or win shows. A lot of that can be attributed to the work and time that youth puts into the project.
With that said, I think even the best livestock exhibitor will have a day where the show does not go their way. In fact, we may find out more about our character when we do not win. It is easy to tell someone when you also did awesome. It shows a lot of character when you can give congrats to another competitor when you had an off day.
Shows can be a demanding experience. A youth will enhance the life skills of time management, money management and responsibility. When you have show animals, there are times you have to put their needs or requirements in front of your own needs. The Georgia 4-H and FFA youth livestock shows can also offer quality family time. COVID-19 has given many families the chance to slow down and be around each other more at home. Showing livestock involves the entire family. It is a great way to build memories and have the entire family working towards a common goal.
The opening of the Georgia National Fairgrounds and plans to have the October Georgia National Fair is welcomed news.