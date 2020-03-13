Many gardeners would feel their vegetable garden was incomplete if they did not grow a few rows of okra annually. Okra is a garden item that can be grown throughout Georgia. One trivia tip is that okra is a member of the Mallow family which also includes cotton and hibiscus.
Today, I will be sharing information on growing okra from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist.
Okra for the home garden is one of those items that has to be planted when soil temperatures have warmed up. In fact, it is suggested to only plant when soil temperatures have achieved 65 degrees F at a 4-inch depth. Remember that okra is considered a warm season vegetable so do not plant too early. Where you plant okra is important too. Okra will like better a well-draining, sandy soil that is high in organic matter, but note okra can be grown in a wide variety of soils. Okra prefers a full sun area better and a pH range from 5.8 to 6.8.
One tip to remember is to plant the rows in an east/west direction to take advantage of maximum sunlight. In regards to planting site, please make sure it is an area where you have the ability to irrigate with a clean water source. It is always a good idea to have a garden close to a home so you can have access to water. Okra is a crop that can handle dry conditions, but you may need water if it stays dry for a while. I know we are in an extreme wet weather pattern now, but you always need to be prepared for drought.
Note that water or moisture is important during flowering and pod development of okra. The rule-of-thumb is that during long dry times, a deep soaking once every seven to 10 days with 1 to 1.5 inches of water should be adequate according to Westerfield. I have said this in many articles, but remember that soaker hoses or drip irrigation tape are the best methods for applying supplemental water to the garden.
There are steps to keep in mind when you are actually planting okra. Okra is an item that can be grown by planting seed to the garden spot. One tip according to Westerfield to better germination is to soak the okra seeds in water for several hours or even overnight before sowing. Rows should be 3-feet apart with the seeds being planted 1-inch deep and 4 to 6 inches apart in the row. Keep in mind that when the okra seedlings are several inches tall, you need to thin the okra row so that the remaining okra plants are spaced 1.5 to 2 feet apart.
Proper fertilization is important in regards to okra success. Our office is mailing soil samples to our UGA Soil Test Lab about two times per week. Results come back in 5 to 6 working days so you still have time before gardening season to run a soil test on your garden spot. We even have soil probes that can be checked out for free to aid in your sampling efforts. With all of the rainfall, soils are saturated so samples will need be dried overnight before we put in the official sample bag.
If you choose to not submit a $9 soil test to the lab, you can follow a general recommendation. You can apply 2 pounds of 10-10-10 per 100 square feet and made two sidedressings of 3 ounces of 10-10-10 per 100 feet of row beginning when plants are 6 to 8 inches tall and then again two to three weeks later. You may have to do additional sidedressing if you have heavy rains in that time period. Keep in mind to NOT over use nitrogen. If you over-do-it on nitrogen, it can lead to too much plant growth and little okra production
Since okra is a crop that is harvested over a long period of time, you may have to deal with weeds. If you use mechanical cultivation, Westerfield reminds that the cultivation should be shallow and only when you need to control weeds. Keep in mind that organic mulches used in the okra garden area can help reduce weeds and help conserve soil moisture. Finally, do your homework on varieties since they can vary in plant size and fruit characteristics.