I think it would be a fair statement that growing eggplant in the home garden is not one of the highly ranked items for most gardeners. It probably does not make the list over tomatoes, peppers, squash, okra or sweet corn, for example.
Eggplant could still be something to grow if you want to add some variety to your gardening efforts. I know with school closed due to COVID-19, youth are learning from home. You can add to the daily history lesson that Thomas Jefferson is credited for bringing the eggplant to the United States from Europe.
The eggplant (Solanum melongena) is a heat-loving plant, and the original eggplant looked like chicken eggs. Now, eggplant comes in many shapes, sizes and colors according to our information. I will be sharing information today from a UGA publication by Malgorzata Florkowska and Bob Westerfield, UGA Horticulturists.
Eggplant is an item that can be grown across Georgia. I will add that our information states that eggplant even has a place as a container plant for ornamental and decorative use. If you choose, you can start your plants from seed indoors. You need to do so 6 to 8 weeks before the last frost. Our literature states for North Georgia, this needs to be the last week of March.
You would cover the seed lightly with soil and keep in a warm place with good light. This may require supplemental lighting to get what can be described as sturdy plant growth and reduced leggy plants. It is suggested to set up lights 6 inches above the plants and keep the lights on for approximately 14 hours a day. You should water the soil by using a fine mist to keep the plants moist.
There will need to be a hardening off period for the plants before transplanting them in the garden. Harden the plants off by leaving them outdoors for two to three days, but do bring them inside each night. On the fourth day leave the plants outside for 24 hours.
If you do not want to grow your plants from seed, you can purchase transplants. You may want to ask your garden center if they plan on carrying eggplant varieties. I am sure most will. If you are going to purchase transplants wait until the danger of frost has past. I normally say that is around the middle of April, but weather is so unpredictable. Since eggplant loves warm soils wait till weather is warm and sunny and again past danger of frost. The soil temperatures should be in the 65-70 degrees F range before planting transplants. Like most garden items, eggplants need a garden area that will provide eight to 10 hours of sunlight daily and a spot that drains well of excess moisture.
You still have time to take soil samples to send in to the UGA Soil Test Lab for analysis. Even though our office is closed to the public right now, you can still drop off samples at the door for analysis. You may want to call the office prior to dropping off samples so we can go over details. For eggplants, a soil pH in the 6.0-7.0 range is preferred for optimum plant growth. If you choose to not conduct a soil test, you can use a general recommendation of using a complete fertilizer such as 10-10-10 or 13-13-13 at the rate of 3 pounds per 100 square feet of garden. You should spade or till the soil to a depth of at least 6 to 8 inches.
You can also add organic matter such as topsoil, compost or even bagged amendment and then incorporate in the native soil per Florkowska and Westerfield. After you do the amending and tilling, you need to level the soil with a rake. You can also use eggplants in raised bed gardens. As far as spacing, you should plant eggplant in rows spacing the plants 18 inches a part with at least 30 inches between rows. You can use tomato cages to help support eggplant as they mature. Mulch can help reduce weed issues and can help conserve soil moisture. When you need to irrigate, you need to water to a depth of six inches with drip irrigation being the suggested method. Note that eggplant needs 1 to 2 inches of water per week for best results.
Depending on the eggplant variety grown, harvest should happen in the 64 to 80-day range. Eggplant are ready for harvest when they make a shiny skin and have a firm feel when squeezed. You should harvest the fruit with a sharp knife or pruners. Twisting off the eggplant fruit is not suggested since this can limit addition eggplant production on that plant. Eggplant can produce up to the first frost of fall.
You should understand that eggplant is highly perishable and should be used soon after harvest. One tip is to keep harvested eggplant in a paper bag in the coolest part in the house for up to two days per information. In the refrigerator, eggplants will store for about five days. Note that eggplant can be stored in a freezer if they are skinned, sliced and blanched before freezing.
Some of the purple eggplant varieties are Black Beauty, Classic and Epic while white eggplant varieties are Ghostbuster, Santana, Snowy and Casper.