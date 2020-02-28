I have stated many times that crape myrtles are one of my favorite landscape items.
No, I do not own stock in a crape myrtle nursery. My statement is based on the ability of crape myrtles to be so versatile while at the same time can require little maintenance along with limited disease and insect issues.
I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bodie Pennisi, UGA horticulturist, and Jean Woodward, UGA Extension pathologist.
Over the years I have coached a lot of travel basketball. Players that can be versatile by playing different roles or by having multiple skills could help us win games. Crape myrtles have various qualities that make them promising for most landscapes too. In fact, our information calls crape myrtles one of the most useful flowering shrubs/trees grown in Georgia. You can get a large amount of summer color from crape myrtles with little work.
I prefer crape myrtles because once they become established they are very drought tolerant. Plus, you do not have many issues with disease or insects with this item if planted in the right spot and managed correctly. You can find crape myrtles that can bloom in a variety of colors from red and pink to lavender and white. You can even find cultivars that will grow to various sizes ranging from less than 3 feet to more than 20 feet. Our information adds that some of the newer cultivars on the market will have improved flower color, better fall leaf color, better looking bark, plus improved cold and disease resistance.
This time of year you will see a lot of crape myrtles being pruned. I would like to discuss pruning briefly. If you choose to prune your crape myrtles, this is the time of year. You need to perform the pruning in the late winter or early spring before growth starts up again. Please stay away from early fall pruning.
When you prune, you stimulate new growth. If you prune in early fall before the first frost, you will keep the crape myrtle from going dormant. If the crape myrtle is not fully dormant hard freezes can kill the item. I believe also for many people there is a thought process that crape myrtles have to be pruned in order for them to flower. That is not true. There is a term that has been used for years called “crape murder.” This is when crape myrtles are severely pruned. Aggressive pruning can be done, but it can lead to an increase of suckering or shoots that come from the below ground roots. This can lead to more issues of powdery mildew coming from these suckers to the crape myrtle canopy.
You can have more issues with aphids that will come to the increased succulent growth that is a result of the severe pruning. Sometimes, the harsh pruning may be related to planting a tall growing cultivar in a small spot. At my own home, I do have to cut back two crape myrtles that we planted on the corners of our house every few years. This is because one of them will grow up into a flood light secured to one end of the house. We would have been better off planting dwarf or semi-dwarf type crape myrtles and let them grow to a mature size. It would lead to less work.
I will add that some of the best appearing crape myrtles are ones that are let to grow naturally. You can prune your crape myrtles. It is your option. Just follow guidelines. It should be noted that there are some cultivars that if you prune to get rid of spent flowers after they fade, you will stimulate new growth and a potential second bloom in late summer. Keep in mind that a second bloom is difficult to force on cultivars that bloom after the middle portion of July.
Ideally, you plant crape myrtles in full sun. Planting them in heavy shade will reduce growth, flowering and will lead to more disease issues. The lack of sunshine, and also moisture, are the biggest reason for poor plant growth and flowering.
Again, established crape myrtles can handle drought well, but flowering will be better if they are watered in dry times that happen during the flowering time of year.