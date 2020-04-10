There are many people that put a priority on having an awesome looking lawn. There are though times when even with the best intentions, the conditions for growing a great looking turf grass may reduce.
When this happens, the lawn grass will start to thin and you can have moss and algae formation. What is the difference in moss and algae?
Moss is described as branched, threadlike green plants that will form a tangled and thick mat over the soil. Algae, on the other hand, are thread-appearing green plants that will form a dense and green scum over the soil surface. A few things that moss and algae have in common per our UGA information is that both are spread by wind blown spores, plus both form crusts on the surface of the soil that will slow the movement of air and water into the soil.
I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Dr. Patrick McCullough, UGA Turf Specialist, and Tim Daly, UGA Extension Agent.
In this column, we are going to center on preventive cultural practices that hopefully will reduce your issues with moss and algae. I will add that there are chemical options for moss and algae, but only look at these as temporary measures. If moss and algae are becoming problematic, at some point you will need to improve the growing conditions for the turf. The chemical options could even injure the turf if not applied correctly. If a person goes the chemical route, raking or vertical mowing to break up the moss and algae layer before and after the chemical option and topdressing may be beneficial.
It should be noted that our info states that in very shaded conditions, sodding may be the best option of re-establishing turf. Hopefully, following solid cultural practices will keep you from major moss and algae turf issues.
Again, keep in mind that if you keep the lawn grass growing well, moss and algae will not compete well with a healthy turf.
The better job you do with management and following suggested cultural practices, the less problems with moss and algae.
For starters, soil testing can be a valuable resource. Even with COVID-19, we are mailing soil samples to our UGA Soil Test Lab weekly. As most know, the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center is closed to public access right now, but we have a collection system at the door to accept samples. Give us a call prior or email so we can be prepared for your visit and to go over details. A soil test is a way to get proper fertilization and liming recommendations for the soil in your lawn. We can even code the sample for your particular grass type.
You may figure out that you need to improve the drainage in your lawn for excessive moisture issues. Keep in mind that we have been in an extreme moisture pattern. When the weather is more normal, soils that just stay moist may have to be worked on to improve drainage. I will also add that pruning can be a help in managing for moss and algae. The goal is pruning in some situations is to improve light penetration and air movement. The pruning can be removing tree limbs below 10 feet and even selected limbs in the crown.
Our information states that you may want to consider removing least desirable trees and thinning or removing certain shrubs to help prevent moss and algae. It should be also noted that if the area is surrounded by buildings and vegetation with many limbs close to ground, it can be a lot of effort to get the needed light penetration and air movement.
Another tip is the possible need to use a shade-tolerant grass in some scenarios. Some of the zoysia varieties and fescue may handle shade better than other grass species. I will add that our literature states that if direct sunlight does not reach the ground during the day, you may want to look at ornamental ground covers.
Another cultural practice to consider is the management of compacted soils. This can be a problem in our area. Aeration can help reduce compaction problems. Keep in mind that core aeration equipment that will remove plugs of soil can be rented, purchased or you can have the job hired out by landscape professionals. Just make sure you know the best time of year to aerate your grass type. Cultivation, along with adding organic matter and sand, may help some lawns.
We talk about proper irrigation in many articles. Most healthy lawns need approximately 1 inch of water per week in the growing season. Remember deep and infrequent irrigation events are better than light and frequent irrigation plans.
Finally, the rule of thumb is that turf may be renovated if at least 50% of the area has the desired turf. If the grass cover is less than 50% then reestablishment is suggested.