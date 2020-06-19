Carpenter ants are known by many to be the largest of the ant species that homeowners will encounter. In Georgia, there are two carpenter ant species. In our part of the state, we will see more of the black carpenter ant.
The black carpenter ant is dull black in appearance with an abdomen that is covered with yellowish hairs. The other is the Florida carpenter ant that is seen more in southern and southeastern Georgia. The Florida carpenter ant has a reddish looking head and thorax and a shiny black abdomen. As I stated, the black carpenter ant will be seen more in this part of the state.
For many homeowners, they see the carpenter ant as a nuisance pest. This can be related to the size of the ant as they are out foraging for food. I have seen a few carpenter ants recently and I am sure you have too. This means they are actively searching for food options. They are also seen as a pest because they are looked upon as a mild wood-destroying organism. They do not eat wood, but they do chew wood to make nest sites.
Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA circular by Dan Suiter and Brian Forschler, UGA entomologists.
This is the time of year that carpenter ants will be active. This activity will go until fall. You can see carpenter ants during the day but they are more active at night. About 15 minutes after sundown, large numbers of carpenter ants will leave the nest. Carpenter ant activity can be very interesting. When they travel, these ants can move hundreds of feet between nest site and feeding sites. They do this on semi-permanent paths. You can see them moving on these pathways.
Carpenter ants can nest in various places in and outside the home. Some examples of nesting sites in our information are in moisture damaged wood around chimneys and skylights, under bathtubs, inside the walls of dishwashers, wall voids under window sills, inside hollow doors, door frames, under fiberglass insulation in crawlspaces, wall voids, in wood porch supports and columns, under siding and wood shingles and in wood-damaged eaves.
Outdoors, carpenter ant nests can be found in hardwood trees. The ants will look for knotholes, tree holes or other voids in the tree. The ants will chew the wood to make galleries for nest sites. You may find nests in stumps, logs and railroad ties, for example.
If you feel you need to control the carpenter ants, the key is finding the nest. When you find the nest, you have the option of either physically removing the nest or treating the nest with an approved insecticide. You may have to turn into an investigator to find the nesting site. It actually could be a family activity in finding the nest. With all of the social distancing, we find our family more outdoors on the farm or in the landscape more than normal.
Indoors, you can try to follow a few of the ants to where they are nesting. Outdoors, the investigation needs to start about 30 minutes after sunset. Keep in mind that carpenter ants in the home many times may be found nesting outdoors. Again, searching outdoors after sundown may be a fun activity for the family. To find outdoors nests after dark, you can start by inspecting larger tree by shining a light up and down the trunk. If there is a nest in the tree, you should be able to see the carpenter ants going up and down the trunk area. You may even see a pile of sawdust appearing shavings on the ground at the base of the tree. These piles are from the excavation work done by the ants. The kids may even want to check the shavings out because it may hold parts of dead carpenter ants and also pieces of other dead insects that were brought into the nest for food.
Our information states that in most cases, the insecticidal baits are the preferred way to control carpenter ants. It is suggested that indoors to use baits that are in childproof, plastic bait stations. Place bait stations in areas where ants have been seen or where they will come in contact with foraging ants. Outdoors, gel baits can be used. Our information states to deliver gel baits from two or three small piles about the size of a quarter in areas where the ants have been seen. This can be next to or on semi-permanent pathways or even on the bark of trees that you find are home to a carpenter ant nest. It is important to use the gel baits in the evening or at night in order to make sure day foraging ants do not eat the bait before carpenter ants become active at night.
I can provide tips to prevent carpenter ant issues at a later time. I will add that if the problem continues, you may have to hire a pest management professional. Finally, if you use any insecticide product, you must read the label for proper use, warnings and safety precautions.