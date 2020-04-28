Luke Green is the new head coach of Calhoun Wrestling. The move was announced in a press release by the school Monday. In addition to becoming the next wrestling coach, Green will also teach science at Calhoun Middle and High Schools.
"I am honored to return to my alma mater and accept my dream job as the head wrestling coach at Calhoun High School," Green said in a statement.
Green graduated from Calhoun High School in 2013. While attending CHS, Green participated in wrestling and football all four years. While part of the football team, Green and his fellow teammates brought home Calhoun's first state title since 1952 in 2011. Green was also a part of five region championship teams, 2009-12 for football and 2012 for wrestling.
Green's most recent stint was at Chattooga High School, where Green has instructed in science and served as an assistant coach with the school's football and wrestling teams. Chattooga Wrestling brought home two state championships in Class AA this past season, capturing the duals title in January and the traditional title the following month.
Coach Michael Herndon, who led Yellow Jackets Wrestling last season, will be stepping in to the head coach role at Calhoun Middle School.
"While growing the high school program into a state title contender is my main priority, I look forward to working with Coach Herndon and our community to engage wrestlers at the middle and elementary levels to build a strong foundation for sustained success," Green said in a statement.
Upon graduating from CHS, Green attended undergrad at Shorter University, where he played football for four seasons and was a three-time member of the Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll. Green received a Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship to attend Kennesaw State University to obtain his master’s degree after his graduation from Shorter University.