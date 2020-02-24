Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.