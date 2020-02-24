Greater Community Bank Reports Record Earnings of $2.767 Million for 2019 & Greater Community Bancshares, Inc. Pays Highest Dividend in Bank’s History
For the third year in a row, Greater Community Bank generates record earnings, with 2019 year-end earnings of $2,767,000. Surpassing a record breaking 2018 by 18%, 2019 proved to be the best year ever in the bank’s 24 years of operation.
Greater Community Bank shared its success in many ways; returning over $980 thousand in capital to shareholders; investing in products, services, and technology to better help customers; and contributing generously to the communities served.
David J. Lance, President and CEO, commented on the strong financial results: “Greater Community Bank’s growth continues as a result of our Bank’s focus on developing new and existing relationships. I am proud of our team who produced record earnings for the third year in a row by driving responsible growth. Working for our customers, we delivered solid loan and deposit growth, while managing risk well. I would like to personally thank our staff for their dedication and hard work in 2019, and I am very excited to continue to carry our momentum into this newest decade."
“We like to say, "Live Better. Bank Greater," Lance continued. “To us, that is far more than an advertising slogan. It is our strong commitment to deliver the very best in services and experiences to our customers, shareholders, and communities – a commitment that we take very seriously.”