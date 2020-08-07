For the first time in its history, Greater Community Bank set a monthly record in June of 31 mortgage loans totaling more than $6.2 million. Of those, 104 loans were originated in the first half of 2020, totaling over $19.9 million, surpassing the first half of 2019 by 96% and proving to be the best first half year ever in the bank’s 24 years of operation.
Despite the current environment across the country, ultra-low mortgage rates and a shortage of existing homes for sale, accompanied by the bank’s team of professionals, led to the increase in sales. In June alone, the Rome area had a 42% gain from May, creating a year over year residential sales increase of 81%. Many local Realtors state that the pandemic has not impacted sales as they anticipated it would.
“Home buyers are keen to take advantage of the current market conditions. I can confidently refer my clients to Greater Community Bank, knowing they will receive personalized attention to best meet their needs,” said Bill Temple of Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate.
Greater Community Bank is proud to recognize mortgage lenders Terri Ainsworth and Rhonda Smith for their exceptional, record breaking work. Both Ainsworth and Smith have received multiple accolades within the mortgage industry. Most recently, Ainsworth was named Best Mortgage Lender in the 2019 Best of Rome publication.
David J. Lance, president and CEO, commented on the strong financial results: “Even with the challenges of working through this pandemic, our mortgage lending team has gone above and beyond and dedicated countless hours to provide our customers with the best service possible to help them take advantage of historically low rates.”
“We like to say, ‘Live Better. Bank Greater,’” Lance continued. “To us, that is far more than an advertising slogan. It is our strong commitment to deliver the very best in services and experiences to our customers, shareholders, and communities – a commitment that we take very seriously.”