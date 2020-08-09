The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank announced this week the promotion of Amanda Clavino to assistant corporate secretary.
“Amanda has been a tremendous addition to our bank,” said President and CEO David Lance. “Amanda’s dependability, intuitiveness, and attention to detail are superb. Traits that are critical in this position.”
Donna McEntyre, chief operating officer, stated how impressed she is with Clavino’s work ethic.
“It is extraordinary. In this role you need to be able to do whatever it takes to meet all the deadlines and keep all of the balls in the air. Amanda does this with grace every day. She is a joy to work with.”
Clavino joined the Greater Community Bank team as executive assistant to the president and CEO in 2019. During her tenure, Clavino has worked closely with the bank’s board of directors and executive management team, coordinating many projects throughout the Bank. Prior to joining GCB, she served as vice President, marketing officer and corporate secretary at NorthSide Bank in Adairsville.
Clavino is actively involved throughout the Northwest Georgia region and has volunteered with several local organizations including, United Way of Gordon County and the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce. She is also a graduate of the Leadership Calhoun – Gordon County program.
“Greater Community Bank is a wonderful company filled with wonderful people whom I am excited and privileged to work with every day. I’m honored to accept this new position and grateful for the trust and confidence afforded to me,” said Clavino.
Clavino studied business management at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She and her husband, Elliot, have been married for 19 years and they have six children. The couple also serve as adoptive and foster parents.