The following true bill indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 21. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Donald Dewayne Oliver was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), terroristic threats, aggravated battery (Family Violence Act) and battery (Family Violence Act).
Lloyd Mikel Pelt was charged with child molestation.
John Truman Pitcher was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled I controlled substance and possession of hydrocodone.
Tkeyah Shane Underwood was charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and fraudulently obtaining a refund.
Jonathan Michael Stone was charged with four counts of exploitation of an elder person.
Jeffery Paul Summers was charged with burglary in the second degree and theft by taking.
Andrew Joe Bates was charged with possession of a scheduled I controlled substance and improper headlights.
Ricky Lee Bramlett was charged with terroristic threats, obstruction of an officer, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Andrew Mathews was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
Gary Emard Jr., Tommy Joe Hedges and Katie N. Perez were all charged with two counts of burglary in the first degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree and theft of services.
Steven Lee Fowler was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and eight counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Joshua Clayton Handley was charged with eight counts of aggravated battery.
Mylon Wayne Holbert was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, five counts of obstruction of an officer, and speeding.
Isaac Braden Hullender was charged with aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
Ruthann Grace Newport and Charlie William Wright were charged in a joint case with three counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Lorie Jane Thacker was charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.
Antonio Pierre Thompson was charged with aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), battery (Family Violence Act), and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Kaleb Thompson was charged with two counts of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
Vencent Ezra Tutt was charged on special presentment with two counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and three counts of incest.
William Hoyt Whittenburg was charged with trafficking in cocaine and 36 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Lauren Brooke Williams was charged with making a false statement.