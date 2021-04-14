Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on April 7. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shelia Yvonne Dixon, aggravated assault — FVA, third degree cruelty to children (2).
Rodney Eugene Johnson, aggravated battery, battery — FVA.
Jonathon Wayne Lovins (a/k/a Jonathan Lovins), violation of oath by public office, theft by taking (4).
Manuel Ernesto Centeno, aggravated assault — FVA.
Allen Bruce Coleman, false imprisonment, simple battery — FVA (2).
Judy Gayle Colston (a/k/a Judy Gayle Brannon), possession of contraband by inmate, Violation of the Controlled Substances Act — methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
Tristen Leon Gazaway, aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA, criminal trespass.
Brian Thomas Pierce, first degree cruelty to children, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (5), aggravated assault (2).
Michael Alen Ouellette, aggravated assault, obstruction of emergency medical personnel (2).
John Franklin Boswell, aggravated assault — FVA, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, second degree criminal damage to property.
Gary Wayne Boyd, aggravated assault — FVA, battery — FVA (2), third degree cruelty to children (2).
Jason Andrew Bromby, child molestation (3), attempted statutory rape, contributing to delinquency of a minor.
Pamela Sue Brown, aggravated assault, battery.
Tas Cody Brown, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct.
Rebecca Ann Ferguson and Timothy Daniel Ferguson, obstruction of an officer (2)
Dianca Yvette Fuller (a/k/a Bianca Fuller), aggravated assault — FVA (2), third degree cruelty to children (3).
Austin Dakota Henson, aggravate assault (2), terroristic threats.
Lesley Shane Holloway, Battery — FVA (2), hindering emergency telephone, criminal trespass.
Hubert Andrew Turner (a/k/a Andy) and Linda Sue Turner, terroristic threats, criminal attempt, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, second degree criminal damage to property.
Red Allen Wilkie, false imprisonment, battery — FVA (2), simple battery — FVA.