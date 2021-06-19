Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Wednesday, June 16. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
True Bills
Soledad B. Calderon-Chacon — Aggravated assault (x2), aggravated assault — FVA, second degree cruelty to children, simple battery, simple battery — FVA, reckless driving and hit and run.
Justin James Junkins — Second degree criminal damage to property and obstruction of an officer.
Austin Trent Silvers — Criminal trespass and terroristic threats.
Cornelius Tyrell Banks — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving on wrong side of roadway and an open containver violation.
Jerry Mitchell Black — Aggravated assault — FVA, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, battery — FVA and third degree cruelty to children.
Devan Deontec Miller — Aggravated assault — FVA (x3), third degree cruelty to children, second degree criminal damage to property, aggravated assault (x2), discharge of a gun near highway or street, violation of FVA order and obstruction of an officer.
Courtland Aranda Harris — Driving while license suspended, DUI (x2), hit and run (x2), following too closely and failure to maintain lane.
Albert Craig Hawins — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and sale of meth.
Jimmy Dean Wright — Aggravated assault — FVA, third degree cruelty to children and simple battery — FVA.
No Bills
Reshard Ali Hamilton (a/k/a Fatboy, a/k/a Richard Ali Hamilton) — Second degree criminal damage to property.