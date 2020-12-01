Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on November 18, 2020:
Roderick Tyrone Cooper, aggravated stalking, simple battery, criminal trespass.
Todd Howard Coveney, making false statement, false report of a crime.
Chass Lee Gilbert, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony x2, possession of drug-related objects.
Mitchell Paul Hufstetler, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, taillight violation.
Alvin Cecil Peeler, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, failure to stop at stop sign, defective windshield.
James Witt Amick, false imprisonment, simple battery FVA x2.
Christopher Matthew Davis, cruelty to children in the first degree x39, aggravated assault FVA x2, aggravated battery fva x2, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation x4, holding game without permit.
Stephanie Danielle Davis, cruelty to children in the first degree x38, aggravated assault FVA x2, aggravated battery FVA x2, holding game without permit.
John Michael Jenkins, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, carrying a weapon without a license, loitering or prowling.
Edward Anthony Jochemcyzk, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, fair to wear protective gear on a motorcycle, no tag.
Tony Alan Landress, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal damage to property in the second degree, DUI, reckless driving, hit and run, improper tasing on the right, failure to maintain lane, disregarding traffic control, failure to stop at stop sign, obstruction of an officer.
Jacob Alexander Layman, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, terroristic threats.
Kirii Marquis Little, possession of a schedule I with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Brandon Santiago, possession of a schedule I with intent to distribute, impeding traffic flow.
Clarance Lebron Shepherd, Jr., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of an officer, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, following too closely.
Dawson Lane Smith, hunting form a motor vehicle, hunting deer at night, hunting upon a public road, possession of a firearm by first offender probationer.
Paula Doral Smith, hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting deer at night, hunting upon a public road.
Brian Raymond Spielman, aggravated assault x4, discharging a firearm under the influence.
Gage Tyler Stokes, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, obstruction of an officer, public drunkenness.
Demarcus Jeshawn Studyvent, criminal damage to property in the second degree, forgery in the second degree.
Dakotah Conrad Brown, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, obstruction of an officer, speeding, failure to carry license.
Walter Dwayne Maples, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony x2, DUI, speeding, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Areyal Latrice Rollins, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony x2.
Daniel Jo Massengill, entering an automobile.
Deborah Lynn McClenney, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Chandler Lee Hall, entering an automobile x 20, theft by taking x2.
Mark Cecil Haney, trafficking methamphetamine, obstruction of an officer.
Mary Ann Hardin, exploitation and intimidation fo a disabled adult, elder person or resident x2; identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud x4; forgery — 4th.
Jason Steed Hollway, battery FVA, simple battery FVA x2.
Steven Paul Hyland, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft.
Richard Alan Wallace II, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft.
Amara Dale Toure, aggravated assault FVA x2, cruelty to children in the third degree x3.
Tammie Tmara Williams, aggravated assault x2, simple battery.
Davey Lashannon Winters, sexual battery x2, false imprisonment, making a false statement.