Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Nov. 10, 2021. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Joseph Michael Robinson — Possession of methamphetamine.
Cullihan Orourke Gilfoil and Jeremy Edward Silvers — Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.
Cameron Daivd Mulligan and Mathew Glen Price — Armed robbery (x2), aggravated assault (x2), possession of firearm during commission of armed robbery (x2), pointing or aiming pistol at another.
Jeremy Edward Silversand Lindsay Butterworth McUtadier — Trafficking methamphetamine, second degree forgery, possession of drug-related objects.
Robert Clyde Summerall and Jennifer Hope Branch — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects, DUI, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of roadway, speeding, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane.
Charlie Neal Bagley — Kidnapping (x2), aggravated assault, battery (x3), simple battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of drug-related objects.
William Bruce Bowman — Aggravated sexual battery (x2), child molestation (x3), first degree cruelty to children (x2), enticing a child for indecent purposes (x2).
Zachary Glenn Harperand David Alan Stephens Jr. — Trafficking heroin, forgery in the second degree, possession of drug-related objects (x3), theft by receiving stolen property (x2).
Joshua Andrew Heath, Landon Andrew Heath, Billie Michelle hill, Gist monroe Huskins, Savannah Nicole Lee and Michael Phillip Walsh — Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects (x4), possession of hydrocodone, possession of methamphetamine.
Gordon Butler Hogan — Aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (x4), incest.
Michael Allan Holder — Aggravated assault — FVA, cruelty to children in the third degree (x2), battery — FVA (x2), violating Family Violence order.