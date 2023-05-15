Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on May 11. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
No Bills
Jason Steed Holloway -- Battery - Family Violence Act.
True Bills
Perry Houston Seritt -- Aggravated battery - FVA, aggravated assault - FVA, battery - FVA.
Romin Skylar Seritt -- Aggravated battery - FVA, aggravated assault - FVA, battery - FVA.
Tony Thomas Davis -- Failure to register as a sex offender.
Damion Byron Dixon -- Second degree criminal damage to property (x2), simple battery - FVA, pedestrian under the influence.
Brayden Tyler Silvers -- Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm during commission of a felony (x4).
Randall Michael Stevens -- False imprisonment, battery - FVA, simple battery - FVA.
Monte Paul Clark Jr. -- Aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children, hindering emergency telephone call, criminal trespass, simple battery - FVA.
Monte Paul Clark Jr. -- Aggravated assault.
Jesse Alan Conway Jr. -- Theft by shoplifting (x2).
Octavius Terrance Curtis -- Trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
Roberto Torres Paniagua (a/k/a Beto) (special presentment) -- Sale of methamphetamine (x3), trafficking methamphetamine (x7).
Justin Guy Phipps -- Aggravated assault - FVA, battery - FVA, criminal trespass.
Dalton Lee Potter (special presentment) -- Criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault (x4), hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of firearm during commission of a felony (x3), possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Titus Dwayne Barrett -- Possession of cocaine, speeding.
Allie Blackstock -- Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
David Lee Bollinger -- Peeping tom, loitering or prowling.
William Bolton -- Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident.
Dakota Andrew Buckles -- Aggravated assault.
Jessie Robert Marshall (a/k/a Jessie Clayton Marshall) -- Child molestation (x2), aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment.
Jody Lamar Head -- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon (x4).
Peggy Renea Stinson -- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon (x4).
McCamy Ellis -- Aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
Robert Joseph Engen -- Aggravated assault.
Walter Lee Evan III (a/k/a David Bryan Ellis, Gary Newsome, David Bryan Evans) -- Aggravated assault - FVA.
Antwon Alexander Fleetwood -- Second degree criminal damage to property, simple battery - FVA.
Deby Pass Fong -- Terroristic threats.
Eddie Lee Hampton (a/k/a Eddie Lee Mitchell, Eddie Lee Hampton Jr., Ed Hampton) -- First degree homicide by vehicle (x4), DUI - combined, DUI - Alcohol, DUI - drugs, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, improper U-turn, open container.
Tony Nathaniel Hasty Jr. -- Criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (x4).
Sabrina Faye Higgins -- Failure to register as sex offender.
Shae Marie Holtzclaw -- Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident; simple battery - FVA, simple assault, FVA.