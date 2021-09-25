Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Wednesday, Sept. 22. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
True Bills
Miracle Kadasha Bates (all counts) and Nychicia Devonshae Driver (only one count) - Theft by shoplifting, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, aggressive driving, improper passing on the right, speeding, no proof of insurance, driving without a license.
Derek Montae Bennett - Aggressive driving, hit and run, failure to report an accident, too fast for conditions, following too closely, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Clayton Edward Wheat (a/k/a Clayton Q. Wheat) - Aggravated assault.
Larry Phillip Sewell - Aggravated battery - FVA (x2)
John Madison Jones - Terroristic Threats (x2)
No Bills
Kenny Lamar Dean - First degree burglary, theft by taking, possession of tools for the commission of a crime.