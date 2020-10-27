The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 14. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Courtney Ruth Gore and Joshua A. Gregory was both charged with theft by receiving stolen property in a special presentment.
Otis Askew was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, two counts of DUI, speeding, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change, two counts of disregarding traffic control device and two counts of obstruction of an officer.
Darrean Ashley Johnson was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Pedro Barragan Valencia was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Reina Sandoval was charged with aggravated identity fraud and forgery in the first degree.
Lacresha Renee Scott was charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Matthew Spencer Barry was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by taking, theft by conversion, theft by deception and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ruthann Grace Newport was charged with possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and possession of methamphetamine.
William James Edenfield was charged with possession of a scheduled I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana more than one ounce, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Melissa Ann Fletcher was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Cody Allen Johns was charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Bryson Garrett West was charged with unlawful acts of violence in penal institution.
Brandon Lloyd White was charged with burglary in the second degree.
Cody Allen Woods was charged theft by receiving stolen property.