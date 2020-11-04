The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 28. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brian Derosier was charged with terroristic threats and acts and two counts of simple battery.
Justin Alex Dollar was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and shoplifting.
Caleb Ryan Lewis was charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a firearm of during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and speeding.
Pete Anthony Sherlock was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary, burglary in the second degree, four counts of theft by deception, and theft taking.
Sonja Nicole Carroll was charged with burglary in the first degree, obstruction of officer and theft by taking.
Kevin Howell Chambliss was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and sexual battery.
Jody Leigh Coleman was charged with possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, and drugs not in original container.
Billy Ray Collins was charged with aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), battery (Family Violence Act), and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Roderick Tyrone Cooper was charged in three separate cases with three counts of battery (Family Violence Act), cruelty to children in the third degree, simple assault (Family Violence Act), interference with government property, and violating a family violence order.
Katelyn Hope Cordell was charged with public drunkenness and four counts of obstruction of an officer.
Rodney Lamar Curtis was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug related objects.
Lester Oswaldo Lopez was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug related objects.
Cody Austin Grooms was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Drena Anne Erwin was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and possession of drug related objects.
Shanna Sue Williams was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, and a taillight violation.
Freddie Evans Jr. was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
Russell Dan Evans was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
April Elaine Haney and Jerry Preston Haney was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and 14 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Brian Nicholas Haney was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and (on special presentment) with driving while license suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding.
Tommie Joe Harris was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
Roberto Senastian Hernandez-Raymundo was charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of an officer.
Matthew Kyle Hobgood was charged with entering an automobile and loitering or prowling.
Larry Edward Hurley was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction of an officer.
Jimmy Howard Hyde was charged with forgery in the second degree, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Rita Faye Massingill was charged with possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession of schedule IV substances, drugs not in original container, littering and open container.
Jamie Lee Keener was charged with aggravated assault, battery and reckless driving.
Alton Andrew Vick was charged with unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, obstruction of an officer and simple battery.
Robert Thomas Walker was charged with aggravated assault and simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Bryson Garrett West was charged with unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
Gregory Samuel Williamson was charged with aggravated stalking.
Kylia Deshae Bailey was charged with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and five counts of theft by shoplifting.
Quanterra Colvin was charged with five counts of theft by shoplifting.
Dayjah Lashay Moon was charged with five counts of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Chad Blankenship was charged aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), simple battery (Family Violence Act), battery, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects.
Sarah Denice Blankenship, Daniel Chase Clemmer, Allycia Michelle Martin and Tyler James Rutledge were charged in a single case with theft by receiving stolen property, and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Ricky Lee Bramlett was charged with aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), terroristic threats, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and criminal trespass.
Franklin Lee Burk was charged with aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), battery (Family Violence Act), and driving while license suspended.
Trae Deon McBride was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
Mary Amanda McBurnette was charged with burglary in the first degree, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of terroristic threats, crossing the guard line with contraband, possession of a schedule IV substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
William Clifford McSwain was charged with battery (Family Violence Act), cruelty to children in the third degree, and simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Jarrett Joseph Montgomery was charged with two counts of obstruction of an officer.
Timothy Dewayne Moore was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, disregarding traffic control devices and driving without headlights.