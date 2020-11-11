The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 4. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Hugh Colman was charged with fleeing or attempting to eldue a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, reckless driving, two counts of speeding, driving without a license, and expired tag.
Roderick Tyrone Cooper was charged with battery, criminal trespass, and driving while license suspended.
Matthew Caylon Ollis was charged with impersonating an officer.
Delaney Jerelle Aker was charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, simple battery, and criminal trespass.
Andre Lincon Ambris was charged with exploitation and intimidation of adult, elder person or resident.
Cordell Wayne Allen was charged with terroristic threats, simple battery and criminal trespass.
Matthew John Davis was charged with theft by taking, driving while license suspended, hit and run, and failure to maintain lane.
Twanna Deon Denley was charged with four counts of terroristic threats and acts.
David William Jenkins was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated child molestation.
Lola Susette Johnson was charged with theft by conversion, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Hunter Earl Lockard was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, sale of schedule I controlled substance.
Lacresha Renee Scott was charged with first degree forgery.
Amanda Gail Stemper was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and trafficking meth and sale of meth.
George Wesley Barns was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and trafficking in meth and possession of meth.
Chelsey Nacole Cochran was charged with possession of contraband by an inmate and two counts of possession of drug related objects.
Barry Lee Benson and Kelley Elaine Benson were charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and trafficking in marijuana.
Billy Wayne Blakemore was charged with three counts of terroristic threats.
Nettie Inez Bowling was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Michael Ian Buller was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, trafficking in meth, DUI, possession of drug related objects and failure to maintain lane.
Zachary Steve Burgess was charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident, financial transaction card theft, and five counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Marcella Dian Mcree was charged with forgery in the first degree.
Felix Gilbert Montano was charged with two counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, drug related objects, window tint violation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brandon Heath Edge was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of drug related objects.
Gustav William Eggerling was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission a felony, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of less than 20 ounces of low THC oil, criminal trespass, reckless conduct, and possession of drug related objects.
Steven Ray Flanigan was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, trafficking meth, three counts of DUI, and a turn signal violation.
Holbert Sutphin Haney was charged with entering an automobile.
Raymond Eric Haney was charged with two counts of theft by taking, two counts of theft by deception, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Patricia Rea Hannah was charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident, and 24 counts of forgery in the fourth degree.
Christopher Michael Harris was charged with burglary in the second degree and theft by taking.
Paul Quinton Helton and Bobby Joe Taylor were charged with aggravated assault, two counts of affray, battery, and public drunkenness.
Robert David Holland was charged with driving with a suspended license, two counts of DUI, habitual violator and failure to maintain lane.
Judith Tristen Hudson was charged with burglary in the second degree and four counts of aggravated assault.
Sandra Faye Kelley was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of meth, and improper brake lights.
Robin Michelle Kinsey was charged with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, seven counts of DUI, failure to maintain lane, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Jeremy Amaad Nichols was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, and failure to maintain lane.
Michael Jason Teague was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate.
Easton Blake Turner was charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
Eric Jovon Wesley was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, and driving without a license.
Chaz Hunter West was charged with obstruction of an officer.
Hayden Scott West was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
Priscilla Sofia Womble was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute, and possesion of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Kyle Dewayne Voyles was charged with entering an automobile and theft by taking.