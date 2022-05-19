Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on May 18, 2022. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Bobby Eugene Abbott and Dan Curtis Jr. -- Possession of cocaine, defective windshield, open container.
Jillian Lee Dacus -- Identity fraud (x3), theft by deception (x2).
Derrick Lee Demease -- Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, turn signal violation, improper driving on divided highway, driving on wrong side of roadway, disregarding traffic control device, failure to wear seat safety belt, violation of duty upon striking fixed object.
Pedro Bravo Borja and Fransisco Rodriguez -- Obstruction of an officer.
Davin Xylon Buckner -- Aggravated child molestation, child molestation (x5), sexual battery against a child under 16, sexual exploitation of children (x13), solicitation of sodomy of child under 18, enticing a child for indecent purposes (x2).
Norwood Smith Burnes -- Public indecency (third offense).
Regina Emma McClary (special presentment) -- Aggravated assault - Family Violence Act.
Dereck Sotomayor Munoz -- Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer (x2), improper U-turn, failure to stop at stop sign (x5), turn signal violation (x3), driving on wrong side of roadway (x4), improper brake lights, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle.
Joseph Terry Chamlee -- Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.