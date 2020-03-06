The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Monday, March 2. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mark Passley II, AKA Kama-Kaze; Jessica Mana Shaffer, AKA Jessica Trotter; Rhonda Lynn Terc; Dustin Freeman Smith; and Jessica Nicole Treadaway, AKA Jessica Clemens were charged with burglary in the first degree, criminal trespassing and theft by receiving stolen property.
Edward Brent Alred was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of contraband by inmate, a defective windshield violation and defective equipment.
Christian G. Aubrey; Robert L. Battles, AKA Robert Lee Battles; Darquavius J. Tabron, AKA Darquavius Tabron; and Keondre L. Toins, AKA Keondre Lorenzo Toins were charged with possession of methamphetamine and 20 counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Mario Lopez, AKA Mario Rolando Ramos Lopez was charged with aggravated assault (family violence), two counts of aggravated battery (family violence), three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.
Jose L. Reyes was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Jessica Mana Shaffer, AKA Jessica Trotter was charged with five counts of identity fraud and five counts financial transaction card fraud.
Carl Eugene Kisselburg was charged with aggravated assault (family violence), battery (family violence) and false imprisonment.
Kevin Lee Temples was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), obstruction of an officer, speeding, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, improper passing, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper driving on a divided highway.
Matthew Spencer Barry, AKA Pedro Valencia Barragan was charged with two counts of theft by taking, alteration of certificate of title, theft by deception and forgery in the first degree.
Trae Deon McBride was charged with robbery by sudden snatching.
William Seth Murray was charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident and battery.
Jason Franklin Myres was charged with burglary in the first degree.
The grand jury also delivered one no bill: Tina Linnette Maddoz was not charged with aggravated battery, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person and battery.