The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 20. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Birch Bailey Jr. was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, family violence; cruelty to children in the third degree; and four counts of violating family violence order.
Stephanie Lynn Baldwin was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of sale of methamphetamine.
Michael Chad Blankenship was charged with terroristic threats, simply battery and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
James Shamar Bowden was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and four counts of child molestation.
Christopher Lee Butler was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Dwight Juliuse Jones was charged with malice murder; three counts of felony murder; two counts of aggravated assault, family violence; two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer; false imprisonment; cruelty to children in the first degree; six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; aggravated stalking; battery, family violence; simple assault; criminal damage to property in the second degree; harassing communications; criminal trespass; and aggravated battery, family violence.
Terrell Bryant McNeill was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into state; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree; two counts of obstruction of an officer; theft by receiving stolen property; driving while license suspended; failure to yield right of way; disregarding traffic control device; and failure to stop at stop sign.
Faron Marroquin and Nancy Janette Marroquin were charged in the same case with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and one count of false imprisonment.
Billy Joe Franks Jr. was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug related objects.
Kelsey Alexandra Paul was charged with possession of drug related objects.
Arnold Joseph Fricks, AKA AJ Fricks, was charged with nine counts of aggravated child molestation; enticing a child for indecent purposes; and three counts of sexual battery.
Amber Elizabeth Higgins was charged with burglary in the first degree.
Kristie Louise Hunter was charged with two counts of obstruction of an officer and one count of simple battery.
Montavis Dwayn Walker was charged with robbery by force; battery, family violence; and robbery by sudden snatching.
Charles Ellison Wall II was charged with driving while license suspended.
Michael Lamar Williamson was charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Shelby Ashston Atkinson was charged with theft by taking.
Max Kelly Defoor was charged with habitual violator, tag light violation and driving while license suspended.
Benita Ann Densmore was charged with possession of controlled substance by inmate, possession of methamphetamine and distracted driving.
Jonathan Taylor Johnson was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Timothy Dow Johnson was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Justin Blake Martinat was charged with malice murder; felony murder; four counts of aggravated assault; possession of firearm during the commission of aggravated assault; two counts of simple battery; two cruelty to children in the first degree.
Mathew Henry Shoemaker was charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Joshua Ladane Smith was charged with two counts of theft by taking; entering an automobile; two counts of possession of tools for the commission of crime; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Norman Marvin Pack was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, family violence.
Darrell Anthony Padgett Jr., AKA Tony Padgett, was charged with two counts of crossing the guardline with contraband and one count of possession of methamphetamine.