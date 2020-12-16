The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 9. This process formally charges the individuals, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cameron Cospy Buckner and Alexander Son Cao were indicted for Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (two counts), trafficking in ecstasy (two counts) and failure to maintain lane.
Russell Eugene Brown was indicted for Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Adam Seth Parker was indicted for theft by taking.
Amanda Michelle Banks (also known as Amanda Adcock) was indicted for Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects.
Michael Corey Sumlin was indicted for theft by shoplifting.
Desmond Bernard Whatley was indicted for theft by shoplifting.
Leroy Dewayne Johnson was indicted for driving while license suspended, Driving under the influence (two counts), window tint violation and open container.