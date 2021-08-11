Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Aug. 4, 2021. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dylan Deas, Stanford M. Deas, William Cage Deas and Vanessa Elizabeth Harden — Aggravated battery (x3), aggravated assault, false imprisonment, robbery, theft by taking.
Jessica Anne Dlugonski, Rachael Marie Hyde (a/k/a Rachel Marie Hartness) and Sean Xavier White — Robbery by sudden snatching, identity fraud (x3), financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, criminal receipt of goods fraudulently obtained.
Jill Jackson — Failure to yield right of way, driving while license suspended.
Anthony Taylor Smith (a/k/a Jason Bourne) — Second degree criminal damage to property, simple battery (x2).
James Weston Collis — Aggravated assault (x4), Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Wilson Crabtree — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects driving on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, expired tag.
Crystal Dawn Garmon (a/k/a Crystal Dawn Williams) — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects (x2).
Brandon Lee Smith — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects (x2).
Joshua Michael Cummings — Hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of an officer, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects, speeding, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to stop at stop sign, improper passing, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended.
Anthony Monroe Gunter — Failure to register as sex offender.
Derick Allen Hamilton — Second degree burglary, theft by taking.
Bobby Gene Hatfield (a/k/a BJ Hatfield) and Melinda Faye Hatfield (a/k/a Melinda Marshall) — First degree burglary.
Bruce Lee Higgins — Interference with government property, obstruction of an officer, pedestrian under the influence.
Ashley Lynn Holton (a/k/a Ashley Leanne Harris, Baby Girl Harris and Ashley Holston) — Terroristic threats, second degree criminal damage to property.
Joseph Lee Kisselburg Jr. — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended, speeding (x3), failure to maintain lane (x2), driving on wrong side of roadway, littering highway, failure to stop at stop sign, expired tag.
Clayton Edward Wheat (a/k/a Clayton Q. Wheat) — Obscene internet contact with a child, possession of drug related objects.
Marlanea Lynette Bell and James Allen Fugate — Theft by taking, driving while license suspended.
Nathan John Bergstresser (a/k/a Dazzd) and Michelle Lee Provencio-Castro — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
Kendrick Milike Brown — False imprisonment, battery.
Jason Edwards Mathews — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, trafficking methamphetamine.
David Alexander Meadows and James Norman Meadows — Child molestation (x3), enticing a child for indecent purposes, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (x2), criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.
Quinvelle Latrell Quarles Sr. — Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer (x2), obstruction of an officer, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing on the right, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, possession of firearm by convicted felon.