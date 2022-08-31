Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on Aug. 24. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Timothy James Chastain — Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, DUI (x5), possession of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane.
John Thomas Johnson — Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possession of drug related objects.
Roger Keith Coggins (special presentment) — Theft by taking by conversion.
Teresa Alenne Harris — Theft by taking by conversion.
Sienna Janie Murray — Conspiracy to commit exploitation of disabled adult, conspiracy to commit identity fraud (x2), financial transaction card theft (x2).
Demarcus JeShawn Studyvent — Conspiracy to commit exploitation of disabled adult, conspiracy to commit identity fraud (x2).
Jessica Star Johnson — Conspiracy to commit identity fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud.
Tina Darlene Thomas (a/k/a Tina Darlene Gilmore) — — Conspiracy to commit identity fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, fourth degree forgery (x2).
Krista Lynn Thomason — Conspiracy to commit identity fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud.
Nathan Andrew Burchett — False imprisonment.
William Chad Burgess — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, improper lane change, improper use of central lane, improper passing, speeding, improper driving on divided highway, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, driving on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, disregarding traffic control device.
Holly Kathleen Casey — First degree burglary, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act — possession of methamphetamine, VCSA — possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (x2).
George Toby Dowdy — Reckless conduct, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
William Max Gregory — Aggravated assault — Family Violence Act, simple battery — FVA, violating family violence order.
Brandon J. Hardin — Criminal attempt to commit a felony, loitering or prowling.
Joshua David Pass — Serious injury by vehicle (x3).
Jackie Lynn Polson — Trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Jermia L. Price — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, reckless driving, failure to wear seat safety belt.
Bradley Devote Pritchard — Aggravated assault — FVA, simple battery — FVA (x2), third degree cruelty to children, obstruction of an officer.
Lara Elizabeth Roden — Theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.
Tiquez DeSean Sams — Second degree criminal damage to property.
Wilton Taylor Schweitzer — Failure to register as sex offender.
Kristen Lee Silvers (a/k/a Kristen Lee Planzer, Kristen Lee Planzor, Kristen Lee Darnell) — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane, possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Dustin Wesley Stansell — Aggravated assault — FVA, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, third degree cruelty to children (x2).
Debbie Stevenson — Aggravated assault.
Westley Lorne Sullivan — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, DUI.
Michael Eric Swims — Interference with government property, public indecency, public drunkenness.