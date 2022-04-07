Gordon County Grand Jury returned indictments on the following people on April 6. This process formally charges the individual, but the individual remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Pamela Renee Arnwine - Second degree burglary, criminal trespass.
Raymond Leon Delay Jr. - Second degree burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
John Edward Devlin (a/k/a Johnathon Devlin) - Conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, illegal substances near schools, possession of contraband by inmate, furnishing prohibited items to inmates.
Laytisha Devette Lawrence (a/k/a Laytisha Chambers) - Conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, illegal substances near schools.
Jacob Michael Lockhart (a/k/a Scoobie, Andrew Michael Lockhart) - Conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, illegal substances near schools, furnishing prohibited items to inmates.
Gist Monroe Huskins (a/k/a Baba) - Conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Bobby Dean Hamilton (a/k/a Bobby David Hamilton, Paul Hamilton) - Trafficking methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, three counts of DUI, failure to maintain lane.
Tanya M. Lay (Special Presentment) - Public assistance fraud.
Jaime Alejandro Rubio - Criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark, carrying a weapon without a license.
Robert Blake Smith - Aggravated assault, false imprisonment, three counts sexual battery, battery, simple battery.
Tracy Jean Blaylock - First degree cruelty to children, battery, two counts third degree cruelty to children, battery - Family Violence Act, and second degree simple battery, criminal damage to property.
Mildred Imogene Young - First degree cruelty to children, battery, two counts third degree cruelty to children, battery - Family Violence Act.
Patrick Harvey O'Ree Jr. - Malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault - Family Violence Act, first degree cruelty to children, two counts possession of a knife during commission of a felony.