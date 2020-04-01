Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of the coronavirus and shut down public schools for the rest of the year.
Kemp has previously resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments. The result has been a patchwork of ordinances that can vary widely even between neighboring communities.
The order will be published Thursday and take effect Friday through April 13, Kemp said at a news conference.
“We are taking action to protect our hospitals, to help our medical providers and prepare for the patient surge that we know is coming,” he said. ”This action will ensure uniformity across jurisdictions for Georgians sheltering in place and help families and businesses be able to comply with its provisions.”
People are likely the most contagious when they’re symptomatic, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated — but they also may be contagious prior to showing symptoms.
That's been a game changer said state Department of Public Health Director Dr. Kathleen Toomey in a press conference on Wednesday.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
"This is absolutely not just like the flu," Toomey said. She said it's more deadly and we have no immunity to COVID-19.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County as of noon on Wednesday.
That’s an increase of 10 cases since Tuesday's 7 p.m. numbers were released and double the number of confirmed cases since Monday.
While health officials have said there is no question that the spread is now community wide, they're attributing some of the higher numbers to increased testing capacity.
A ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity began Tuesday and the state is expecting they’ll be able to process over 3,000 samples per day.
The difference between state cases and hospital cases has to do with how those numbers are reported. The state reports cases by county of residence while hospitals report numbers by patients being treated.
Patients treated at a local hospital may live in another county. Also, those who have tested positive but have mild or moderate symptoms may be released from a hospital to self-quarantine at home.
Regionally, Bartow County has been hit hard by the virus with 144 confirmed cases. Wednesday's report lists four deaths, up three from Tuesday. All four of the deaths were people ranging from 69 to 90, three of which had pre-existing health conditions.
Statewide, Georgia had 4,638 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of over 500 cases than the 4,111 reported late Tuesday. Over 20,000 tests have been administered statewide, an increase of over 4,000 tests from Tuesday's numbers.
There were 952 Georgians hospitalized with the illness and 139 deaths. Many of those who have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection already had underlying health conditions, according to DPH reports.
Of the Georgia cases there are 532 cases which aren't attributed to a county and two deaths.