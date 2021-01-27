Everybody has a story. Many books have been written about history. Some are written about countries, while others are written about the people.
There are stories about adventures. They can be about exploring, about wars, or about special events that took place.
Some biographies about men are only written to praise the man. Others are written only to attack or defame the person. Others just seem to exaggerate the details in the story to make it seem more exciting.
Someone has said that if you do not study history, you will repeat the same mistakes.
Young people always seem to enjoy listening to their grandparents tell stories of the times when they were little. Some stories are just for entertainment. Others have a moral to teach a special lesson for the young person to learn. They want to help the child to be able to avoid some of the mistakes that they made.
The Presidential libraries around the country are for the citizens to learn about the men, and the challenges that they faced.
The early Presidents like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had the added challenge of establishing the government. Men like James Madison and James Monroe, who later became Presidents, helped by studying governments in history. These men then wrote the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, with ways to add amendments later.
For the Christian, the Bible is the foundation. The Bible is special in that the history of even great men, have their failings told.
There are many great adventures, and some great accomplishments. But those men all have some sad times in their life. In most cases, they did well when they listened to God’s directions. But the problems occurred when they decided that they knew better than God did.
The New Testament tells about Jesus, and many of the things that He did. The difference about Jesus was that He did not sin. The New Testament also has doctrinal teaching for Christians to benefit from in their life.
What is your story? You are special, and your story is important to Jesus. He cares about everything that happens in your life. You may not be in a war, or some other adventure that will be recorded in a history book. But God knows about every step you take and everything that happens to you.
How will your story end? You have to make some choices also. You can choose to follow Jesus, and his teachings, or you choose to find your own way. What will you choose?