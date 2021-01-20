There are many ways to bully someone. The bully is usually bigger than others, and they usually have a pack of friends that will be with them.
Bullying can happen on the bus, at school, on the playground, or in the cafeteria. They like having the power or control. Naturally they prefer it when there is no authority, like a teacher around.
Anytime it happens to you or anyone, you should tell somebody right away. Nobody can do anything for you, if they do not know about it.
Sometimes it is online, or at a store or even a ballpark. That is another reason to stay with a group of friends. And that is also why your parents tell you to choose your friends wisely.
Bullying is not limited to the young ones. Adults can be bullied also. It can occur on the job, or at a store or just in a crowd.
How should Christians react to this issue?
Maybe someone makes fun of their beliefs. This a good time to know what the Bible says. To be prepared, you should read and study the Bible often. Remember the Bible says that there is power in the Word of God
Prayer is important, as you can trust God to show you what to do and say. . And you should always talk to someone about the trouble. Remember prayer is talking and listening.
Remember that you are probably not the only one under attack by the bully. You may be the one to help stop the trouble.