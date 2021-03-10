A newspaper is sometimes called a Chronicle. A newspaper is a record of what is happening in and around town.
Many events are covered. There are birth notices, and death notices which are called the obituaries. There are records of land sales, licenses issued, and arrest records.
There are television listings, and upcoming events. There are sports reports, like the school activities.
There is a community calendar with the events planned. And there are lots of advertisements. Some papers carry sections with recipes, and some human interest stories.
But the main purpose of the paper is to keep track of what has happened. If you want to know what happened ten years ago, you can look back at the old issues of the paper.
The archives tell you the details of a particular event. These records are of the facts of each story. Things like who was there and what took place.
Other sections of the paper will be editorial sections. These sections give one person’s opinions. And there may be letters to the editor for a response from a reader.
These stories may involve a local person or a national figure. Someone that is considered important.
The Bible can be considered like a newspaper. There are many stories about people in the past. As you read the story of a person that is considered great, you will get the facts.
The important difference about the Bible is that God is willing to tell all the facts. They tell the good and the bad. God wants to praise the good things, at the same time let you know that each great person, also did some wrong things.
You can do some special things, even though you have made some mistakes. You may not get your name in the paper, but God has a record for you.