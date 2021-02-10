Does that sound silly? Maybe you have heard someone say that phrase. What do they mean?
Have you heard someone walk into the room telling a story, but you missed the first part. You have to ask them to start at the beginning, to be able to give them an answer.
The mechanic is asked to fix the car. The driver gave them what they thought was the problem, but turns out that the mechanic had to go back and start over, at the beginning.
To fix any problem, you start at the beginning, and plan how to reach the goal or answer.
Someone wanted to know about God. Where do you go to find out about God?
There are some religions that think they know the way. But when you look closer, you find out that they started long after the world began. They want to give you a man’s ideas, which may be good, but they were not there at the start .
The Bible has the answer. It says in Genesis chapter one, and the first verse, In the beginning. God tells you firsthand, because He was there. The rest of the verse says, God created the heavens and the earth.
When you go to the New Testament, it is about Jesus and the way to heaven. It says that these things were written so that you may know the way. When you read the Bible, you learn that Jesus loves you. And that is why he died on the cross, to make a way for you to get to heaven.
He did all that because he loves you. He wants to forgive your sin, and take you to heaven someday to be with him.
The beginning is what God did. The end is up to you. It is settled when you trust Jesus, and believe that He did that for you. Then you will know the whole story.