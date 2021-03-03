Really everyone is an evangelist. What does that mean? An evangelist is someone that tells people about something. Usually it is about something that they are very excited about.
A good example are the Bulldog fans. They want everybody to know about them. They wear shirts, and hats, and lots of stuff with Dawgs on it. When you talk to them, it does not take long to learn something about the dawgs. They sure do not want to talk about those Other teams!
Braves fans are just like that also. Of course there are fans like that all over the country, cheering for their team.
I like baseball cards. Like most ball card collectors, it would take hours to tell all the stories about the cards that have been bought, or sold, or seen, or traded.
Some people are just baseball fans. If there is a game on television, they will be watching it. And they know all the stats and names as well.
Sure runners are like that. There are many stories about runs or things that happened on a run. They might not all be true, but they are close.
There are some evangelists that seem to be negative. They always manage to find a problem with anything and everything that happens.
All Christians are evangelists. Some are more excited than others. The story is the same, it is the person that is different. Sadly some Christians are negative evangelists. They give others the wrong impression. Each one has to answer for themselves.
All of the examples here, have good and bad spokespersons. The bad ones give the listeners fuel to argue against the issue. Some people do not need facts to make them disagree, they just love to be negative. Each person has to decide for themselves, how they will respond.
If you are a Christian, you will have to be even more careful about what you say, and how you say it. How excited are you? How excited are you willing to be?