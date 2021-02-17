TOBI Says, Are You a Good Ballplayer?
A coach can teach you the rules of the game. You have to know the rules before you can play a game. But that does not make you a good ballplayer.
The coach has a game plan for you and the team. But he does not get to play. He gives you and the team strategy and methods, but you have to listen, and follow his directions.
The same is true in life. How will your life be successful?
The Bible is the rule book. God gave you the Bible for you to learn. The rules do not make you good. But the rules are for you to read and study.
God has a game plan for your life. It is for you to be prepared, but you have to decide to do it. You do that when you believe in Jesus, and ask for his forgiveness for sin.
The coach for a team has assistant coaches. Their job is to improve you in specific areas of your game. That is why most teams have several assistant coaches, with different jobs.
The Christian life is like that also. Their are different coaches for different things in your life. There are parents, preachers, and teachers. Each one is there to help you improve different areas of your life.
Just like life, you have to decide to listen, and follow their instructions. They can show you, but you have to choose to follow their leading.
You know how to be on the winning team. Decide to join the team today. You will be glad you did.