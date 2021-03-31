Recycling, food and blood drive event set for April 17

Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful will host a multi-purpose event Saturday, April 17 at Rock Bridge Community Church, 906 Curtis Parkway.
The recycling, food drive and blood drive event will start at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m.
Members of the community can recycle eyeglasses, soft plastics and film, batteries, electronics and tools that contain batteries, flat screen monitors and computer towers, latex and oil based paints and stains, hard plastics with or without numbers, plastic flower pots, new or used tennis shoes and expired or unused medications (no needles).
Older style televisions and computer monitors will not be accepted, nor will landline phones, old speakers or appliances. Also not accepted will be lead paints, two-part epoxy, mineral spirits or other chemicals.
“Folks should be sure to check and make sure what they think they can bring is acceptable so they’re not turned away,” said KCGB organizer Judy Peterson.
There will also be opportunities for members of the community to give back at the event, as it will also serve as a food and blood drive.
“We will be accepting food item donations to benefit the Voluntary Action Center,” Peterson said. “People can also give blood.”
The VAC is typically seeking items like canned vegetables and canned meats, as well as dry goods like rice, pasta, peanut butter and applesauce.
For more information about Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful, visit www.keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.