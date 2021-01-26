Rascal is a male Corgi/Heeler mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He is approximately one year old and weighs 36 pounds.
This young pup is an energetic and playful little guy, who loves playing outside with both his human and dog friends. Rascal gets along well with people and enjoys playing games like chase and keep-away. Though he is small like many Corgis, Rascal has a big bark and is very protective of the people he loves.
The folks at the shelter say Rascal would be a great addition to almost any family. He is well-behaved and generally very happy whether he’s on his own or hanging out with people. He would do especially well in a home with someone looking for a walking companion.
When calling to ask about Rascal, reference pet I.D. number 12578.
Visit Rascal or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.