Pet of the Week: Auggie

Auggie is a male Terrier mix available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He is five months old and weighs approximately 40 pounds.
Like many Terriers, Auggie is an independent, playful and energetic pup. He can be feisty with other dogs but has never shown any signs of aggression and gets along very well with humans. Auggie loves being outside and enjoys playing agility games, fetching and learning tricks. He would make a great addition to a family looking for a spirited new friend.
The folks at the shelter say Auggie is a well-mannered boy who seems cuddly and sweet. He is always excited to see people. It is believed he would do well in a home with children.
When calling to ask about Auggie, reference pet I.D. number 12534.
Visit Auggie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, at 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.