Zoo offers free admission for blood donations From the Chattanooga Zoo Jan 17, 2022 Want to do something great for your community while being rewarded with something fun?Chattanooga Zoo is partnering with Blood Assurance to raise awareness about the need for lifesaving blood donations.Donors will receive one complimentary general admission to the Zoo which can be used on any day, as well as a complimentary t-shirt from Blood Assurance staff for a blood donation.To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old weigh more than 110 pounds and be in good health. Those who are 16 years of age may donate but require a one-time parental consent.Sign up online and reserve your spot at bloodassurance.org/zoo.